Assane Diao

Assane Diao News: Takes one shot in Lecce tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Diao (thigh) had one shot on target and completed three passes in six minutes in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Lecce.

Diao was slippery in his short cameo and almost scored, wriggling free on the box and getting denied by Wladimiro Falcone. He'll likely be managed carefully for a while, considering his checkered injury history this season, but he can be effective in limited minutes. His return will compensate for Jayden Addai's (Achilles) absence and could impact Martin Baturina (ankle), Nico Paz, Mergim Vojvoda and Jesus Rodriguez's playing time.

Assane Diao
Como
