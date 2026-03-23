Assane Diao News: Two goal contributions

Diao scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Sunday's 5-0 win over Pisa.

Diao used his pace to dribble past the Pisa defense Sunday and open the scoring before he assisted Como's second goal in their resounding 5-0 home win. The forward produced season-high marks for a single appearance in shots, shots on goal, chances created and crosses attempted over his 77 minute of play en route to securing his first two goal contributions. Diao has been limited this season to just nine appearances (five starts) due to injury.