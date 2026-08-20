Assane Diousse Injury: Suffers torn ACL in preseason

Diousse suffered a torn ACL in the preseason friendly against Werder Bremen, according to coach Will Still. "Assane tore his ACL. He has the support of the entire club."

Diousse's injury is expected to sideline him for an extended period, though the impact on Auxerre's squad should be limited given he was projected to play a backup role this season. Still, his absence removes a midfield option from an already thin depth chart. Diousse is expected to begin a lengthy recovery process as he works toward a return to action.