Aster Vranckx Injury: Absent for Genoa contest

Vranckx is a late scratch for Sunday's match versus Genoa.

Vranckx suffered an unspecified injury in one of the final training sessions and will miss this one. He's usually the top deputy in the midfield, and the starters are all good to go for this one. Luca Lipani and Edoardo Iannoni will take on his duties. He'll be examined ahead of Friday's clash with Como.