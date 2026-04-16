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Aster Vranckx Injury: Late call for Como fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Vranckx (undisclosed) "is in doubt for Firday," coach Fabio Grosso announced.

Vranckx is at risk of missing his second fixture on the trot after being a late scratch for the previous one. He's usually one of the top backups in the midfield and appeared twice in the previous ten matches, notching four tackles (three won) and five clearances. Luca Lipani and Edoardo Iannoni would pick up the slack if he were unavailable.

Aster Vranckx
Sassuolo
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