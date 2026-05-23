Aster Vranckx Injury: Sidelined for Parma meeting

Vranckx (undisclosed) "won't return against Parma on Sunday," coach Fabio Grosso relayed.

Vranckx will skip the second contest on the trot because of an undisclosed injury. He had begun the season as a starter, but his role shrank once Morten Thorstvedt solved his physical problems. He has registered 16 tackles, 15 clearances and five crosses (one accurate) in 16 showings (nine starts).