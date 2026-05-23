Aster Vranckx headshot

Aster Vranckx Injury: Sidelined for Parma meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Vranckx (undisclosed) "won't return against Parma on Sunday," coach Fabio Grosso relayed.

Vranckx will skip the second contest on the trot because of an undisclosed injury. He had begun the season as a starter, but his role shrank once Morten Thorstvedt solved his physical problems. He has registered 16 tackles, 15 clearances and five crosses (one accurate) in 16 showings (nine starts).

Aster Vranckx
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