Aster Vranckx Injury: Unavailable for Lecce fixture
Vranckx (undisclosed) "won't be an option for Sunday," coach Fabio Grosso stated.
Vranckx suffered an unspecified injury in training and will be sidelined for at least one contest. He has logged just two minutes in the last five matches he was available for, as Luca Lipani and Edoardo Iannoni have played more than him behind the starting midfielders.
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