Aster Vranckx headshot

Aster Vranckx News: Makes bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Vranckx (undisclosed) is on the bench for Friday's match against Como.

Vranckx has made the team sheet after he was a late call for Friday, appearing to have passed his testing. This gives the club another option from the bench as he should serve as depth, starting in nine of his 15 appearances this campaign.

Aster Vranckx
Sassuolo
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