Aster Vranckx headshot

Aster Vranckx News: Unused sub in Como match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Vranckx (undisclosed) didn't sub in during Friday's 2-1 win over Como.

Vranckx stayed on the bench despite shaking off a minor injury that cost him one game. He'll remain in a secondary role the rest of the way. He has recorded at least one tackle in four straight outings, totaling six (four won) and adding one shot (one on target) and seven crosses over that span.

Aster Vranckx
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