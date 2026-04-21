Aster Vranckx News: Unused sub in Como match
Vranckx (undisclosed) didn't sub in during Friday's 2-1 win over Como.
Vranckx stayed on the bench despite shaking off a minor injury that cost him one game. He'll remain in a secondary role the rest of the way. He has recorded at least one tackle in four straight outings, totaling six (four won) and adding one shot (one on target) and seven crosses over that span.
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