Atakan Karazor News: Assists in return
Karazor assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 4-2 defeat against Bayern Munich.
Karazor returned from his one match ban Sunday, assisting during the 4-2 loss to Bayern Munich. He's only missed the one game in the last eight games, making four starts in seven appearances, collecting an assist with 16 tackles made, 10 clearances and creating three chances in that span.
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