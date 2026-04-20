Atakan Karazor headshot

Atakan Karazor News: Assists in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Karazor assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 4-2 defeat against Bayern Munich.

Karazor returned from his one match ban Sunday, assisting during the 4-2 loss to Bayern Munich. He's only missed the one game in the last eight games, making four starts in seven appearances, collecting an assist with 16 tackles made, 10 clearances and creating three chances in that span.

Atakan Karazor
VfB Stuttgart
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