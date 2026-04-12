Atakan Karazor headshot

Atakan Karazor News: Ends ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Karazor is no longer banned and is an option moving forward for his club.

Karazor is an option for play again after earning a yellow card suspension last week and missing a game. With 20 starts in 26 appearances, he will look to reclaim a starting role, still without a goal contribution despite his midfield position.

Atakan Karazor
VfB Stuttgart
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