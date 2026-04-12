Atakan Karazor News: Ends ban
Karazor is no longer banned and is an option moving forward for his club.
Karazor is an option for play again after earning a yellow card suspension last week and missing a game. With 20 starts in 26 appearances, he will look to reclaim a starting role, still without a goal contribution despite his midfield position.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Atakan Karazor See More