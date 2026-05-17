Atakan Karazor headshot

Atakan Karazor News: No longer suspended

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Karazor has served his two-match suspension and is no longer suspended.

Karazor had been handed the ban by the German Football Association, effectively ending his domestic season prematurely after 28 appearances (22 starts), contributing one goal in what was predominantly a defensive midfield role throughout the campaign. The Turkish international will now shift his focus entirely to the World Cup this summer before returning to Stuttgart ahead of the 2026/27 season, with the club looking forward to having him back in the fold once the tournament concludes.

Atakan Karazor
VfB Stuttgart
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