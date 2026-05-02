Atakan Karazor headshot

Atakan Karazor News: Red card Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 8:11am

Karazor was sent off in the 68th minute of Saturday's match against Hoffenheim and will be suspended for the upcoming clash against Leverkusen.

Karazor received a straight red card during Saturday's match against Hoffenheim and will miss the next game against Leverkusen. The midfielder is a regular starter, making his absence a significant loss, with Chema expected to start in his place.

Atakan Karazor
VfB Stuttgart
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Atakan Karazor See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Atakan Karazor See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
SOC
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 30, 2023