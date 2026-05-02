Atakan Karazor News: Red card Saturday
Karazor was sent off in the 68th minute of Saturday's match against Hoffenheim and will be suspended for the upcoming clash against Leverkusen.
Karazor received a straight red card during Saturday's match against Hoffenheim and will miss the next game against Leverkusen. The midfielder is a regular starter, making his absence a significant loss, with Chema expected to start in his place.
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