Atakan Karazor News: Suspended one game
Karazor will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the Bundesliga.
Karazor picked up his fifth yellow card in the Bundesliga and will serve a one-match suspension for Sunday's clash against Hamburger. The midfielder has been an undisputed starter in the middle of the park this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Chema expected to take his spot in midfield for that game.
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