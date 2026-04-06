Atakan Karazor News: Suspended one game

Karazor will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the Bundesliga.

Karazor picked up his fifth yellow card in the Bundesliga and will serve a one-match suspension for Sunday's clash against Hamburger. The midfielder has been an undisputed starter in the middle of the park this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Chema expected to take his spot in midfield for that game.