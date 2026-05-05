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Atakan Karazor News: Suspended two games, season over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Karazor has been suspended for two games and will not play another match this season, according to his club.

Karazor has received a further game suspension from the German Football Association, and that will lead to the end of his season, as his club only has two more games to play. This is a rough ending for the midfielder, as he has been a regular starter most of the season, leaving a gap to be filled, with Chema as a likely replacement. He ends his season with 22 starts in 28 appearances, recording one goal while going without a goal, more of a defensive midfielder either way.

Atakan Karazor
VfB Stuttgart
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