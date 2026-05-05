Atakan Karazor News: Suspended two games, season over

Karazor has been suspended for two games and will not play another match this season, according to his club.

Karazor has received a further game suspension from the German Football Association, and that will lead to the end of his season, as his club only has two more games to play. This is a rough ending for the midfielder, as he has been a regular starter most of the season, leaving a gap to be filled, with Chema as a likely replacement. He ends his season with 22 starts in 28 appearances, recording one goal while going without a goal, more of a defensive midfielder either way.