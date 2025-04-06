Atakan Karazor News: Tallies two assists

Karazor assisted twice to go with zero corners and two chances created in Saturday's 4-0 victory against Bochum.

Karazor had an effective day Saturday, as the midfielder saw two assists in the major win. He would begin early, finding Jeff Chabot in the eighth minute before finding Ermedin Demirovic right after in the 11th minute. This brings him to four assists on the season, with five goal contributions in 26 appearances this campaign.