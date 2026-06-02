Atakan Karazor headshot

Atakan Karazor News: Won't play at World Cup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Karazor (undisclosed) has not been included in Turkey's final World Cup squad, the federation announced.

Karazor had been expected to be part of coach Vincenzo Montella's plans, making his omission a surprise development. The Stuttgart midfielder ends the campaign with one goal across 28 appearances (22 starts) in what was predominantly a defensive midfield role, and will now focus on pre-season preparations with his club before pushing to force his way back into the national team picture ahead of future competitions.

Atakan Karazor
VfB Stuttgart
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