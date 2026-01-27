Szalai had been playing for Kasimpasa since the beginning of the campaign, where he made 15 appearances during the first half of the Super Lig, before that loan was ended early on Monday. He signed for Hoffenheim from Fenerbahce in the summer of 2023, made five appearances, and was later loaned to Freiburg and then Standard Liege without featuring again for Hoffenheim. Szalai has earned 49 caps for Hungary since 2019, scoring two goals. The defender will now play in the second Polish division until the end of the season.