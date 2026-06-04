Aubrey Modiba Injury: Won't be risked in friendly

Modiba (hamstring) is close to rejoining full training and is expected to be available for South Africa's World Cup opener against Mexico on June 11 despite missing Friday's friendly against Jamaica, according to Hugo Broos, per Kickoff. "I think Aubrey is very close to training with the group if everything goes well with him. I expect him, maybe not for the game against Jamaica. We will not take any risks with him, but I'm sure that he will be there for the opening game."

Modiba suffered a hamstring injury during the first leg of the CAF Champions League final with Sundowns, having scored a vital free-kick goal in that match before being forced off, and only passed a late fitness test by the narrowest of margins to be included in the final squad. The left-back had been one of the most reliable full-backs in the Betway Premiership throughout the season, contributing four assists alongside his continental final goal, and manager Hugo Broos will be eager to have one of his most important defensive and creative outlets available from the very first game of the tournament.