Augustine Boakye Injury: Injured in training
Boakye (undisclosed) suffered an injury in training and is expected to miss the next five weeks, according to the league.
Boakye suffered an injury in training this week during the international break and is expected to miss several weeks to recover. He has not been a regular starter recently, having lost his starting role since the arrival of Irvin Cardona. His absence will therefore not impact the starting XI.
