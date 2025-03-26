Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Augustine Boakye headshot

Augustine Boakye Injury: Injured in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Boakye (undisclosed) suffered an injury in training and is expected to miss the next five weeks, according to the league.

Boakye suffered an injury in training this week during the international break and is expected to miss several weeks to recover. He has not been a regular starter recently, having lost his starting role since the arrival of Irvin Cardona. His absence will therefore not impact the starting XI.

Augustine Boakye
St. Etienne
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now