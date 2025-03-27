Augustine Boakye Injury: Out season with ankle injury

Boakye (ankle) underwent surgery during the international break and will miss the remainder of the season, coach Eirik Horneland said in a press conference.

Boakye suffered a serious ankle injury in training and underwent surgery during the international break. He is ruled out for the season and will begin his recovery to be ready for the next season. His absence is unlikely to impact the starting squad as he likely lost his starting role when Irvin Cardona arrived during the winter transfer window.