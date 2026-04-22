Augusto Batalla Injury: Doubtful to face Espanyol

Batalla (thigh) is doubtful for Thursday's match against Espanyol, according to manager Inigo Perez. "We'll see Augusto today, but he probably won't be able to help us tomorrow."

Batalla is still not fully fit from his thigh injury, and with the club taking the situation cautiously, he seems likely to miss out again. This would force backup goalie Daniel Cardenas into a starting role again, only starting once all season. It seems clear that the club is protecting Batalla as they enter a Conference League semifinal on April 30 against Strasbourg, although they will still need to be cautious as they find themselves only a few points clear of relegation. That said, once he is fully fit, the club should have him starting immediately.