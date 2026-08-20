Augusto Batalla Injury: Facing potentially serious shin injury

Batalla will undergo medical tests Friday to determine the severity of a shin injury suffered in Thursday's draw against Alaves, with initial signs not encouraging, according to Eldesmarque.

Batalla left the pitch on a stretcher after a collision with Toni Martinez and struggled to make it to the locker room afterward, with doctors still working to determine whether there's bone damage or another underlying issue. He's started both of Rayo's matches in goal so far this season, conceding a pair of goals, but this scare now puts that run in real jeopardy, and Daniel Cardenas would likely step in between the posts if Batalla is sidelined for an extended stretch.