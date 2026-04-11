Augusto Batalla Injury: Late call against Mallorca

Batalla (thigh) is being closely monitored and is a late call for Sunday's clash against Mallorca, according to coach Inigo Perez, per UnionRayoLive. "We have today's training to see how Augusto is doing. He took a very hard hit and we're watching how he progresses."

Batalla played through the thigh discomfort for the remainder of Thursday's Conference League win over AEK Athens after being struck late in the first half, and the club is assessing him on a day-by-day basis before making a call. The Argentine has started every league and Conference League fixture this season, making his potential absence a significant blow with both the Mallorca clash and the Conference League return leg in Athens also on the horizon. Daniel Cardenas remains on standby to step in if Batalla cannot go on Sunday.