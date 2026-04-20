Augusto Batalla Injury: Still managing issue

Batalla (thigh) did not train with the team Monday and is a slight doubt for Thursday's clash against Espanyol after continuing to manage the discomfort he picked up in the first leg against AEK Athens, according to La Grada.

Batalla had gutted out the full 90 minutes in Thursday's Conference League return leg against AEK despite the issue, but his absence from Monday's team session suggests the problem has not fully cleared. The Argentine goalkeeper has started every league and Conference League fixture this season except the game against Mallorca between both UEFA Conference League legs and his potential absence would be a significant blow for Rayo, with Daniel Cardenas on standby to step between the posts if Batalla cannot be cleared in time. The club will monitor his condition closely over the coming days before making a final call ahead of what is already a difficult fixture with multiple injury and suspension concerns mounting for coach Inigo Perez's side.