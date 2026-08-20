Augusto Batalla Injury: Stretchered off Thursday

Batalla left Thursday's matchup versus Alaves on a stretcher after suffering a shin contusion and feeling calf pain, per reporter Jose Carrasco.

Batalla has been Rayo's starting goalkeeper in each of the first two games of the season, conceding a pair of goals over that span, but he's now at risk of missing future action. The severity of the issue remains to be determined, but he struggled to walk while looking in serious pain after his substitution. If he heads to the sidelines for a few weeks, Daniel Cardenas will likely fill in for him in upcoming fixtures.