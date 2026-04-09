Augusto Batalla Injury: Suffers thigh injury Thursday

Batalla is a doubt for Sunday's clash against Mallorca after picking up a thigh injury in Thursday's Conference League win over AEK Athens, the player commented, per Pasion Por El Rayo. "No. Very bad. We'll see what comes out of the MRI tomorrow."

Batalla made a crucial save to keep Rayo in front during the match before suffering the blow to his right thigh late in the first half, playing through the discomfort for the remainder of the game. The Argentine has started every single league and Conference League fixture this season, making his potential absence a significant blow for the Franjirojos. The club will assess the MRI results before making a decision on his availability, with the Conference League return leg against AEK also a factor in how carefully they manage his workload. Daniel Cardenas would step between the posts if Batalla is ruled out Sunday.