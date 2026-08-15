Augusto Batalla News: Beaten twice from spot
Batalla made two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Sevilla.
Batalla responded every time Sevilla tested him, but there was nothing he could've done on the two penalties he faced. The veteran goalkeeper is pretty much locked in into the starting role between the posts for Rayo and should remain in the XI when they take on Alaves on Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Augusto Batalla See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Augusto Batalla See More