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Augusto Batalla News: Bench option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Batalla (thigh) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Mallorca.

Batalla was a late call for Sunday, but has passed his testing, with the goalie fit enough for the team sheet. He is only on the bench but should return to the starting XI in their next contest, as this is his first missed start all season, their typical starter in net.

Augusto Batalla
Rayo Vallecano
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