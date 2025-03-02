Fantasy Soccer
Augusto Batalla headshot

Augusto Batalla News: Concedes one against Sevilla

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Batalla had three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Sevilla.

Batalla's efforts Saturday weren't the worst, making three saves while allowing a late goal in the draw. He has now gone three games since his last clean sheet, with five in 21 appearances this season. He will have a tough time picking up his sixth in their next contest, facing Real Madrid on March. 9.

