Augusto Batalla News: Deserves some blame
Batalla had two saves and allowed one goal in Thursday's 1-1 draw versus Valencia.
Batalla can be partly blamed for Valencia's lone goal in this match, as he should've done a better job guarding the near post. Batalla has posted excellent results of late, tallying four sheets and just seven goals allowed in his past 11 league starts dating back to Feb. 15.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Augusto Batalla See More