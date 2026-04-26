Augusto Batalla headshot

Augusto Batalla News: Eligible after suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Batalla has served his league ban and is available for selection in future fixtures.

Batalla stayed on the bench over the last two matches before the suspension, but he's part of a rather close contention with Daniel Cardenas ahead of the final rounds of the competition. Batalla previously made 30 league appearances this season, making 82 saves and conceding 35 goals while keeping nine clean sheets over that span.

Augusto Batalla
Rayo Vallecano
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