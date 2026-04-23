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Augusto Batalla News: Given backup role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Batalla (thigh) is on the bench for Thursday's match against Espanyol.

Batalla is no longer missing time despite the doubtful tag, as the goalie is listed on the bench. He is their starting keeper, so this likely signifies he is not fully fit, still needing some time to heal, but an option if they need to call on him. He has started in 30 games this season, recording nine clean sheets while allowing 35 goals.

Augusto Batalla
Rayo Vallecano
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