Augusto Batalla News: Gives up late equalizer

Batalla made three saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Girona.

Batalla cost Rayo Vallecano two points in what could be a tight finish for a Europe spot next season with the late goal, though he did make three saves in the match. The goalkeeper should be able to have a strong outing to rebound from the late collapse when he plays Valencia, a team with just 38 goals scored in 35 La Liga games.