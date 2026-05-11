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Augusto Batalla News: Gives up late equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Batalla made three saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Girona.

Batalla cost Rayo Vallecano two points in what could be a tight finish for a Europe spot next season with the late goal, though he did make three saves in the match. The goalkeeper should be able to have a strong outing to rebound from the late collapse when he plays Valencia, a team with just 38 goals scored in 35 La Liga games.

Augusto Batalla
Rayo Vallecano
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