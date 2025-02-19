Augusto Batalla News: Great showing despite loss

Batalla recorded five saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-0 defeat to Barcelona.

Batalla could hold his head up high even though Real Vallecano lost 1-0 to Barcelona on Monday. The Argentinian keeper made five saves, three diving saves, and four from inside his own box. The only goal he ended up conceding was a penalty to La Liga's leading goal scorer, Robert Lewandowski, in the 28th minute. Batalla has been excellent for Vallecano this season, accruing the second-best save percentage in La Liga with a mark of 76.5. He will hope to have another good day in between the posts this Saturday against Villarreal.