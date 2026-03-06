Augusto Batalla News: Keeps clean sheet
Batalla registered two saves and secured a clean sheet in Wednesday's 3-0 victory against Oviedo.
Batalla made just two saves while keeping the clean sheet vs Oviedo on Wednesday. He's been on a good rune with eight saves and two clean sheets in the last four appearances, making eight saves in the process. The keeper will head to Sevilla for the next game on Sunday, who have scored six goals in the last five appearances.
