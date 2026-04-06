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Augusto Batalla News: Keeps clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Batalla had four saves and allowed zero goals in Friday's 1-0 victory against Elche.

Batalla responded every time he was needed, and the veteran goalkeeper recorded his third clean sheet over his past eight contests. Batalla will try to keep that strong run alive when visiting Mallorca, who defeated Real Madrid this past weekend, on Sunday, April 12.

Augusto Batalla
Rayo Vallecano
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