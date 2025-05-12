Augusto Batalla News: Keeps clean sheet in return

Batalla recorded two saves and secured a clean sheet in Friday's 1-0 victory over Las Palmas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 78th minute.

Batalla turned aside each of the two Las Palmas shots on target Friday to help lift Rayo Vallecano to a narrow 1-0 victory. He also notched two clearances in his return from a one-match ban due to yellow card accumulation. Over his last five appearances (five starts), Batalla has made 10 saves and eight clearances while conceding 11 goals. He is likely to be the man between the sticks Thursday for Vallecano when they host Real Betis.