Augusto Batalla News: Lets in one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Batalla recorded one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Athletic.

Batalla recorded just one save and made 15 passes. He has now accumulated 13 saves and four clearances across the last five games, conceding seven times. Next, he takes on Oviedo, who have netted four times in the last three games and are winless in that span.

Augusto Batalla
Rayo Vallecano
