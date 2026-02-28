Augusto Batalla News: Lets in one
Batalla recorded one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Athletic.
Batalla recorded just one save and made 15 passes. He has now accumulated 13 saves and four clearances across the last five games, conceding seven times. Next, he takes on Oviedo, who have netted four times in the last three games and are winless in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Augusto Batalla See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Augusto Batalla See More