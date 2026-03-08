Augusto Batalla News: Lets one go

Batalla had one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Sevilla.

Batalla allowed a single goal while making one save during the draw to Sevilla on Sunday. He's let in just one single goal in the last three appearances, making just four saves in that span. The keeper will face off with Levante for the next match on Mar 16, who have scored just three goals in the last five appearances. Batalla kept a clean sheet with four saves during the last outing against the opponent on Oct 19.