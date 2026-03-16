Augusto Batalla headshot

Augusto Batalla News: Makes four saves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Batalla had four saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw against Levante.

Batalla had a solid effort Monday, recording four saves with one high claim while allowing just a goal to Levante. He's only conceded four goals in the last five appearances, totaling 11 saves with two high claims in that span. The keeper will head to Barcelona for the next game on Sunday, who have scored 14 goals in the last five contests.

Augusto Batalla
Rayo Vallecano
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Augusto Batalla See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Augusto Batalla See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
235 days ago