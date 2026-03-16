Augusto Batalla News: Makes four saves

Batalla had four saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw against Levante.

Batalla had a solid effort Monday, recording four saves with one high claim while allowing just a goal to Levante. He's only conceded four goals in the last five appearances, totaling 11 saves with two high claims in that span. The keeper will head to Barcelona for the next game on Sunday, who have scored 14 goals in the last five contests.