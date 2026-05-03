Augusto Batalla News: Saves penalty against Getafe

Batalla made three saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 win over Getafe. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 61st minute.

Batalla returned to the starting lineup after serving suspension in the previous league matchup, and he put in a remarkable effort, recording a penalty save along with his second straight clean sheet considering domestic and European play. It has been a solid campaign for him, with his 10 clean sheets ranking third in the competition so far. He's now expected to get the nod over Daniel Cardenas ahead of a crucial week in which the team will visit Strasbourg for the second leg of the Conference League semifinals before hosting a struggling Girona side in league action.