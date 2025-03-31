Augusto Batalla News: Secures clean sheet in win

Batalla made three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Deportivo Alaves. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 62nd minute.

Batalla notched his sixth clean sheet of the season as he made three saves in the match. He faced a penalty kick in the 14th minute, but he didn't fall for the panenka attempt and made the save. Next, he'll face off against Espanyol, the team with the second fewest goals in La Liga.