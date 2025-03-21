Augusto Batalla News: Signs contract extension until 2030
Batalla has signed a contract extention with Rayo Vallecano until 2030, the club announced.
Batalla has impressed Rayo Vallecano in his first season at the club with 74 saves in 23 league appearances while securing five clean sheets. The club has rewarded him with a contract extension that will keep him for the next five years. He will aim to maintain his form as the team pushes for European qualification next season.
