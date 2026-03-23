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Augusto Batalla News: Three saves but concedes away

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Batalla recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Barcelona.

Batalla made three saves as his side lost 1-0 away to Barcelona. From 29 games this season, he has kept eight clean sheets. He has conceded one goal or fewer in each of the last seven games in La Liga, which have included two clean sheets. This game was the 16th of the 29 that he has played this year where he has kept a clean sheet.

Augusto Batalla
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