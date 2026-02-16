Augusto Batalla headshot

Augusto Batalla News: Three saves in clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Batalla registered three saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Atlético Madrid.

Batalla ended a run of six league games without a clean sheet by shutting out the fourth-place side. The goalkeeper recorded three saves, all from inside the box, and has now made three or more saves in each of his last four appearances while conceding eight goals during that span. His next outing will come Saturday against Real Betis.

Augusto Batalla
Rayo Vallecano
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Augusto Batalla See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Augusto Batalla See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
207 days ago