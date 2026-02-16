Augusto Batalla News: Three saves in clean sheet
Batalla registered three saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Atlético Madrid.
Batalla ended a run of six league games without a clean sheet by shutting out the fourth-place side. The goalkeeper recorded three saves, all from inside the box, and has now made three or more saves in each of his last four appearances while conceding eight goals during that span. His next outing will come Saturday against Real Betis.
