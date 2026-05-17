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Augusto Batalla News: Two saves in clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Batalla kept a clean sheet while making two saves during Sunday's 2-0 win over Villarreal.

Batalla helped Rayo to all three points by blanking Villarreal on Sunday. The keeper has allowed two goals while combining for seven saves over his last three starts. Batalla and company head to Alaves for their season finale Saturday.

Augusto Batalla
Rayo Vallecano
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