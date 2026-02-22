Augusto Batalla News: Two saves in draw

Batalla made two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Betis.

Batalla repelled one of two Real Betis shots Saturday and made one clearance as Rayo Vallecano earned a share of the points in a 1-1 draw. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has produced 16 saves and five clearances while conceding nine goals and recording one clean sheet. Batalla's next challenge is likely to come Saturday when Ray Vallecano hosts Athletic Bilbao.