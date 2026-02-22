Augusto Batalla headshot

Augusto Batalla News: Two saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Batalla made two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Betis.

Batalla repelled one of two Real Betis shots Saturday and made one clearance as Rayo Vallecano earned a share of the points in a 1-1 draw. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has produced 16 saves and five clearances while conceding nine goals and recording one clean sheet. Batalla's next challenge is likely to come Saturday when Ray Vallecano hosts Athletic Bilbao.

Augusto Batalla
Rayo Vallecano
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Augusto Batalla See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Augusto Batalla See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
213 days ago