Augusto Batalla News: Two saves in loss

Batalla had two saves and allowed three goals in Thursday's 3-0 defeat versus Atlético Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 79th minute.

Batalla faced five shots during Thursday's clash and stopped only two of them. It's a disappointing showing for the goalkeeper, who had his chances to keep the match close. In the end, Atleti created some clear cut chances and Batalla couldn't do anything to stop them in a tough loss.