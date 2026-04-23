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Augusto Batalla News: Will miss one game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Batalla will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.

Batalla picked up his fifth yellow card of La Liga play from the bench last time out and will be sidelined for Sunday's clash against Real Sociedad due to suspension. The starting keeper has been managing a lingering thigh issue in recent weeks, so the forced break could actually work in his favor as he gets some extra recovery time before the season's final push. In the meantime, Daniel Cardenas is set to step in and handle duties between the posts for Rayo Vallecano.

Augusto Batalla
Rayo Vallecano
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